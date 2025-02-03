Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu likens PM Modi to Sardar Patel

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister joined the BJP’s Delhi election campaign on Sunday, canvassing support for Shahdara Assembly candidate Sanjay Goel.

Naidu remarked that Delhi is the worst city in terms of development, and accused the ruling AAP of ruining the capital over the past decade. Comparing the national capital to Hyderabad of 1995, he claimed that while other cities enjoyed good governance, Delhi’s development has been neglected by the ruling party, which he accused of indulging in corruption.

Naidu, focusing on areas with a significant Telugu-speaking population, urged residents in Delhi to reject AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and vote for BJP. Speaking passionately in Telugu, he emphasised the need for stable governance to drive economic growth, stating that a vote for the BJP would be a vote for progress and prosperity.

Strongly criticising the AAP government, Naidu alleged that the party had failed to deliver on its promises, while the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had fulfilled its commitments.

Likening the Prime Minister to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the TDP supremo said India has risen to global prominence under Modi’s leadership, achieving significant strides in economic growth and policy reforms.

Naidu accused the AAP government of failing to provide clean drinking water, asserting that the Modi-led Central government was supplying safe drinking water through various schemes. With 16 Lok Sabha MPs,

TDP is the second-largest constituent of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.