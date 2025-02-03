Formation of Prakasam district celebrated with gaiety

ONGOLE: The 56th Formation Day of Prakasam district was celebrated with grandeur at the district headquarters on Sunday.

The event was attended Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhan Rao (Ongole), BN Vijaya Kumar (SN Padu), and AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji, among others.

The celebration began with the leaders and officials paying floral tributes to the statue of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the legendary freedom fighter and AP’s first Chief Minister.

The statue, located at the Collectorate, honours his contributions to the State’s formation. The district was named after Prakasam Pantulu on Dec 5, 1972.

The Formation Day was celebrated across Prakasam, with tributes paid to Prakasam Pantulu for his sacrifices and leadership during the ‘Simon Go Back’ movement.

Minister Dr Swamy honoured the descendants of freedom fighters and prominent individuals from various fields. He also discussed plans for improved road connectivity, the completion of the PS Veligonda Reservoir project, and advancements in the granite, aquaculture, and tourism sectors.

The minister assured that steps would be taken soon to address issues related to the Andhra Kesari University and Ongole Dairy.

Cultural programmes, performed by artists and students, added to the festive atmosphere. A separate ceremony was held at the district police office, where SP AR Damodar and other officials also paid respects to Prakasam Pantulu’s portrait.