GMC Standing Committee poll on February 3

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu conducted a review of the preparations for the Standing Committee elections of the civic body scheduled for Monday.
During the meeting, the civic chief stressed the importance of a smooth and efficient election process and instructed election officers and staff to strictly adhere to all election regulations.
On Sunday, the Commissioner, accompanied by Election Officer and Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu and other officials, visited the polling centre to assess the readiness of the arrangements. They discussed the required actions and provided directions to ensure everything was set for the ballot battle.
Srinivasulu inspected the setup of index boards, polling compartments, ballot boxes, and other election materials at the polling centre. He confirmed that all necessary preparations were complete and announced that polling would begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 3:00 pm on Monday.
The Commissioner emphasised that only corporators would be allowed to vote inside the office. They must present their ID cards issued by the city corporation for entry. He also clarified that no phones, electronic devices, or any other personal equipment would be allowed inside the polling centre. The GMC chief instructed that no vehicles be parked on the office premises during polling. Corporators should park their vehicles at Gandhi Park and proceed to the polling station after police verification. After voting, they will exit through the city corporation parking gate.
Corporation staff were asked to carry their ID cards and report to their assigned duties, while election staff were instructed to arrive by 8:00. Only the election officer will be allowed to carry a phone inside the polling centre.
To ensure smooth entry and exit, the Commissioner ordered the installation of barricades at the polling centre. A three-layered security arrangement has also been implemented to prevent untoward incidents.