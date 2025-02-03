GMC Standing Committee poll on February 3

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu conducted a review of the preparations for the Standing Committee elections of the civic body scheduled for Monday.

During the meeting, the civic chief stressed the importance of a smooth and efficient election process and instructed election officers and staff to strictly adhere to all election regulations.

On Sunday, the Commissioner, accompanied by Election Officer and Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu and other officials, visited the polling centre to assess the readiness of the arrangements. They discussed the required actions and provided directions to ensure everything was set for the ballot battle.

Srinivasulu inspected the setup of index boards, polling compartments, ballot boxes, and other election materials at the polling centre. He confirmed that all necessary preparations were complete and announced that polling would begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 3:00 pm on Monday.