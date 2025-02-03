Mother starves and tortures 6-year-old in Guntur, booked

GUNTUR/ RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two separate cases of physical assault against children were reported in the State on Sunday.

In an incident reported in Palnadu district’s Sattenapalle, a woman starved and tortured her six-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when a man alerted Childline Helpline-1098 on seeing the girl rummaging through garbage for food. According to local police, the woman, identified as Madhavi, had separated from her husband due to family issues. She had been raising her daughter alone, while making a living as a domestic help.

Over the past few days, the girl had reportedly been asking her mother for new toys and clothes. Unable to afford them, Madhavi allegedly became frustrated and began starving her daughter for several days as punishment. She has also been accused of branding the girl. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Madhavi may have been involved in an affair, but police have not verified these claims. On receiving the information, ICDS officials and Mahila Police visited Madhavi’s home. They found the girl locked in a cupboard. The officials rescued the child and shifted her to a childcare centre. Police filed a case against Madhavi under the Juvenile Justice Act, and various sections of IPC.