Mother starves and tortures 6-year-old in Guntur, booked
GUNTUR/ RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Two separate cases of physical assault against children were reported in the State on Sunday.
In an incident reported in Palnadu district’s Sattenapalle, a woman starved and tortured her six-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when a man alerted Childline Helpline-1098 on seeing the girl rummaging through garbage for food. According to local police, the woman, identified as Madhavi, had separated from her husband due to family issues. She had been raising her daughter alone, while making a living as a domestic help.
Over the past few days, the girl had reportedly been asking her mother for new toys and clothes. Unable to afford them, Madhavi allegedly became frustrated and began starving her daughter for several days as punishment. She has also been accused of branding the girl. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Madhavi may have been involved in an affair, but police have not verified these claims. On receiving the information, ICDS officials and Mahila Police visited Madhavi’s home. They found the girl locked in a cupboard. The officials rescued the child and shifted her to a childcare centre. Police filed a case against Madhavi under the Juvenile Justice Act, and various sections of IPC.
Woman’s live-in partner physically assaults her son, rubs chilli powder on wounds
In Eluru district’s Jangareddygudem, a woman’s live-in partner assaulted her son with a mobile phone charging wire and rubbed chilli powder on his wounds. According to information reaching here, Sasi, along with her two children — Uday Rahul (10) and Renuka (5) — has been living with Pavan in Jangareddygudem after reportedly parting ways from her husband. The incident came to light after neighbours found the boy writhing in pain and crying for help. They shifted him to the local government hospital. On receiving the information, police rushed to the hospital. Jangareddygudem DSP Ravichandra said a case has been registered against Pavan and Sasi on Sunday under Section 109 of BNS (Attempt to murder) and other relevant sections. A manhunt has been launched to nab Pavan.