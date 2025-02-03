Police seize 46 vehicles during cordon and search operation in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur police seized 43 two-wheelers without valid documents and three autos during a cordon and search operation early Sunday morning in various areas under Arundalpet police station limits. Led by Additional SP (Crimes) K Supraja, the operation focused on checking the homes of known criminals, rowdy-sheeters, and suspicious individuals.

Using advanced technology, including the Trinetra app and mobile scanning devices, the police verified the details of suspicious vehicles and individuals. As part of the search, police visited the residences of rowdy sheeters to monitor their activities. They also investigated whether these individuals had been involved in any recent criminal activities. The operation involved videography and the use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency. Fingerprints were collected from over 20 suspicious individuals. The vehicle owners were instructed to provide proper documentation to retrieve their vehicles.

In a statement, Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar pointed to plans about future operations in other areas across district. These efforts will be part of a larger strategy to curb criminal activities, including narcotics offences and the actions of rowdy elements, with constant surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras.

The SP also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found engaged in unlawful activities. Additional SP (Crimes) K Supraja, Probationary IPS Diksha, West DSP Aravind, South DSP Bhanodaya, and other key personnel were present.