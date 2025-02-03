Ratha Saptami fete commences at Arasavilli

SRIKAKULAM: The three-day Ratha Saptami celebrations at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavilli kicked off on a vibrant note on Sunday, featuring a variety of cultural events, including a mass Surya Namaskar, a heli ride, rural sports meet, and a grand carnival with traditional, classical, and folk performances.
Over 5,000 people, including yoga teachers, representatives from various yoga institutions, district officials, and students, participated in the Surya Namaskar event held at 80-feet Road.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, Collector Swapnil Pundakar Dinkar, and others took part in the mass Surya Namaskar, performing the traditional yoga sequence along with the crowd.
Later, Collector Swapnil Dinkar launched the Heli ride at the Dutch building, where he, along with SP Maheswara Reddy and other officials, enjoyed an aerial view of the scenic Srikakulam.
The festivities continued with a massive carnival featuring traditional, classical, and folk performances. The procession from College Road to Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple saw thousands of youths, students, employees, and cultural artists participating. The carnival showcased model temples, including replicas of Sri Venkateswara Swamy from Tirumala, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy from Vijayawada, Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka, Vizianagaram’s Pydithallamma, and Ramatheertham’s Sri Seetarama Swamy, which became special attractions.
Various folk performances such as Dimsha, Tappedagullu, Kolatam, Bindela Nruthyam, Koya dance, and Kommu dance highlighted the rich traditions of North Andhra.
The rural sports meet, inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, featured events such as weightlifting, Karra Samu (stick fight), Sangidilu, Volleyball, Vulava Basta Lifting, and Pilli Moggalu. Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar added to the excitement by participating in a Karra Samu match with local professionals.
In preparation for the Nija Roopa Darshanam of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy, set to begin at midnight on Monday, police, revenue, and endowment officials made extensive arrangements. Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jatti visited Arasavilli on Sunday to inspect security arrangements.