Ratha Saptami fete commences at Arasavilli

SRIKAKULAM: The three-day Ratha Saptami celebrations at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavilli kicked off on a vibrant note on Sunday, featuring a variety of cultural events, including a mass Surya Namaskar, a heli ride, rural sports meet, and a grand carnival with traditional, classical, and folk performances.

Over 5,000 people, including yoga teachers, representatives from various yoga institutions, district officials, and students, participated in the Surya Namaskar event held at 80-feet Road.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar, Collector Swapnil Pundakar Dinkar, and others took part in the mass Surya Namaskar, performing the traditional yoga sequence along with the crowd.

Later, Collector Swapnil Dinkar launched the Heli ride at the Dutch building, where he, along with SP Maheswara Reddy and other officials, enjoyed an aerial view of the scenic Srikakulam.