Solar-powered digital barricades launched in Palnadu district

GUNTUR: In a push towards enhancing public safety, Palnadu district police have rolled out ‘Digital Barricades’ equipped with CCTV cameras, to strengthen surveillance and bolster crowd management.

Palnadu SP K Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that the primary goal of these smart barricades is to elevate surveillance capabilities and streamline policing. These barricades are designed to monitor traffic violations and apprehend offenders attempting to evade capture. The CCTV cameras built into the barricades will capture footage of violators, making it easier to take legal action.

Each digital barricade features a tamper-proof CCTV camera with night vision and recording capabilities, as well as an integrated speaker for real-time communication. The solar-powered units do not require special wiring, allowing them to be deployed quickly in various locations. Over 40 such units have already been deployed.

Former DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao had inaugurated the digital barricades last week. The cameras are linked to a central command control room. The barricades have a two-way communication feature to aid coordination among officials.