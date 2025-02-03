Water problem in summer unlikely as Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam levels high

VIJAYAWADA: Water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, common reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are more now compared to the corresponding period last year as per the Central Water Commission’s bulletin released on January 30.
Even the water levels of the five important reservoirs in the State are also high compared to the previous year for the same period, the CWC bulletin revealed.
As of January 30, the water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam put together were 4.791 billion cubic metres (BCM) as against 1.616 BCM on the same day last year. The normal water levels at this time of the year should be 3.777 BCM. It means 27% surplus water is available in these major projects of both the States.
When the major projects of Andhra Pradesh alone are considered, the water levels on January 30 this year stood at 4.466 BCM, while it was 1.489 BMC on the same day last year, against the normal water levels of 2.796 BMC at this time of the year. It means 60% of surplus water is present in the major projects of Andhra Pradesh.
According to the CWC, the water storage levels in the projects in South India (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala) are much higher than normal levels, and compared to the previous year are even more higher.
The Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information and Management System shows the current reservoir levels (all projects) are 626.17 TMC, which is 63.67% of the total gross capacity of the reservoirs in the State, which is 983.59 TMC. Last year on the same day, the water levels were 324.22 TMC, which was 32.97% of the gross capacity of reservoirs.
The water level in the Srisailam project as of February 2 stood at 86.11 TMC, which is 39.90% of the full reservoir level of 215.81 TMC. Last year on the same day, the water level was 41.16 TMC, that was 19.54% of the FRL. Similarly, the water level in the Nagarjuna Sagar project as of February 2 stood at 212.87 TMC, which is 68.22% of the full reservoir level of 312,95 TMC. Last year on the same day, the water level was 147.46 TMC, which was 47.26% of FRL.
Even in Pulichintala, compared to last year, the water level is high. As of February 2, 2025, the water level in the project stood at 38.5 TMC, which is 84.12% of Full Reservoir Level of 45.77 TMC. It was just 8.18 TMC, that was 17.88% of FRL last year on the same day. Officials are hopeful that the drinking water needs of the State during summer will be taken care of with the present water levels in the reservoirs without any difficulty.