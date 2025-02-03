Water problem in summer unlikely as Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam levels high

VIJAYAWADA: Water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam, common reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are more now compared to the corresponding period last year as per the Central Water Commission’s bulletin released on January 30.

Even the water levels of the five important reservoirs in the State are also high compared to the previous year for the same period, the CWC bulletin revealed.

As of January 30, the water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam put together were 4.791 billion cubic metres (BCM) as against 1.616 BCM on the same day last year. The normal water levels at this time of the year should be 3.777 BCM. It means 27% surplus water is available in these major projects of both the States.

When the major projects of Andhra Pradesh alone are considered, the water levels on January 30 this year stood at 4.466 BCM, while it was 1.489 BMC on the same day last year, against the normal water levels of 2.796 BMC at this time of the year. It means 60% of surplus water is present in the major projects of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the CWC, the water storage levels in the projects in South India (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala) are much higher than normal levels, and compared to the previous year are even more higher.