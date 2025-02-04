Actor Sonu Sood donates four ambulances

VIJAYAWADA: Sood Charity Foundation founder and prominent actor Sonu Sood donated four ambulances to the State on Monday.

The actor met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and handed over the keys. It may be noted that the Sood Charity Foundation works for the enhancement of healthcare and the welfare of society.

Appreciating Sonu Sood for his contribution towards the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asserted that his government is prioritising the improvement of medical infrastructure across the State.

“It was a pleasure to meet you, @SonuSood! Thank you for the generous donation of ambulances to Andhra Pradesh through the @SoodFoundation. Your commendable initiative will strengthen healthcare services and ensure timely medical care in remote areas. Wishing you continued success in your noble efforts to serve and uplift communities!” Naidu posted on ‘X’.