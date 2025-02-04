Brinda Karat describes Union Budget as anti-people

NELLORE: CPM Politburo member and former MP Brinda Karat strongly criticised the Union Budget, alleging that it failed to allocate additional funds for crucial welfare schemes.

Speaking at a public meeting organised to mark the 27th CPM State convention in the city on Monday, she slammed the BJP-led NDA government for not increasing the allocation for MGNREGA.

She also expressed outrage over the lack of additional allocation of funds for Anganwadis, midday meal scheme and unorganised sector workers’ welfare.

The budget did not provide any relief to senior citizens and widows. The Modi government had structured the budget to benefit big corporates, she alleged.