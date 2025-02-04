Murder plot foiled, four arrested in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police foiled a murder attempt against a youngster and arrested four contract killers on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Nandigama Zone ACP Tilak said K Narasimha Rao, a resident of Ithavaram village, was behind the murder plot. Narasimha Rao hatched a plan to kill Movva Gopi for getting his daughter married with her boyfriend last year.

Depressed and humiliated over the incident, and feeling insulted among family members and neighbours, Narasimha Rao decided to take revenge against Gopi for helping his daughter and her boyfriend marry against his will.