NDA clean sweeps GMC Standing Committee elections

Historically, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had maintained dominance in the GMC, having won the local body elections in 2021 and subsequently formed the council. The YSRCP had previously won all the standing committee elections unanimous.

However, the political landscape has undergone a dramatic change in recent times. After the TDP’s strategic efforts and the shifting of allegiances, the NDA’s victory in these elections did not come as a surprise for many.

In the 2021 GMC elections, YSRCP secured a commanding 46 out of 57 corporator seats, while the TDP won nine divisions and Jana Sena captured two. Following this, however, a key incident occurred when YSRCP corporator Krishna Reddy passed away, and elections were delayed until now. A crucial shift happened before the 2024 general elections when 12 YSRCP corporators defected to the NDA, reducing YSRCP’s strength in the council to just 34 members.

Further changes in party allegiances came after the notification for the Standing Committee elections was issued. Seven more YSRCP corporators switched over to the TDP, altering the balance of power. To maintain control over their corporators, both YSRCP and the NDA took drastic measures by ensuring that their members were kept isolated from other political influence. In a well-planned move, all corporators were shifted to the GMC office just before voting began to prevent any further defections.