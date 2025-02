VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling a budget with an outlay of Rs 2,52,200 crore for the financial year 2025-26, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the allocation of Rs 9,417 crore for Andhra Pradesh, an increase of a whopping Rs 266 crore from Rs 9,151 crore allocated in the previous financial year.

Vaishnaw highlighted that this amount is 11 times more than what united Andhra Pradesh received under the UPA regime (Rs 886 crore). In contrast, the neighbouring Telugu State of Telangana was allocated Rs 5,337 crore.

Speaking during a media conference in New Delhi on Monday, he revealed that Rs 84,559 crore is being invested in ongoing infrastructure projects in the State. He explained that 73 railway stations are being redeveloped and fully modernised in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the State’s achievements, Vaishnaw said, “Total electrification has been completed in the State. In the last 10 years, 1,560 km of new tracks have been laid in the State, which is more than the entire rail network of Sri Lanka. Electrification was carried out at a rate of 177 km per year, compared to just 37 km per year under the UPA regime.”

Appreciating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vaishnaw said there has been excellent coordination and cooperation between the State and the Centre.