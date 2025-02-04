TDP wins big in civic body polls, tension grips Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) made a clean sweep in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections held on Monday to fill vacant posts. TDP leaders secured key positions, including Deputy Mayors in Eluru and Nellore Municipal Corporations, as well as Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in several municipalities.

Despite the YSRCP having a stronger presence in ULBs, the TDP emerged victorious as several corporators and councillors switched allegiances or engaged in cross-voting, tipping the balance in their favour. Meanwhile, elections to the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Nandigama, Tuni, Piduguralla Municipalities, and Palakonda Nagar Panchayat were postponed to 11 am on Tuesday due to a lack of quorum.

Tension gripped Tirupati as the highly-anticipated Deputy Mayor election was postponed for the same reason.

A special meeting held at the SV University Senate Hall required 50% attendance, but only 22 out of 50 members were present. This prompted the Joint Collector and Presiding Officer, Shubham Bansal, to reschedule the election for Tuesday.

YSRCP in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy alleged that coalition leaders had confined corporators in hotels against their will to disrupt the voting process.

Despite police arrangements, YSRCP leaders claimed that their corporators had been kidnapped and demanded their release before participating in the election. Tensions escalated when a bus carrying YSRCP corporators was allegedly intercepted and its members taken away in cars.

TDP wrests Hindupur, bags Eluru Dy Mayor posts

In protest, YSRCP corporators, Mayor R Sireesha, and MP Dr M Gurumoorthy boycotted the election, threatening legal action if their members were not freed. In the results of the completed elections, TDP’s Pappu Umamaheswara Rao and Vandanala Durgabhavani were elected as Deputy Mayors of Eluru Municipal Corporation. DE Ramesh Kumar was elected Chairperson of Hindupur Municipality, while Eratapalli Shivakumar Reddy and Patan Nasreen were chosen as Vice-Chairpersons of Buchireddypalem Municipality. Pagadala Satyanarayana secured the Vice-Chairperson position in Nuzvid Municipality.