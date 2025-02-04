Thousands throng Arasavilli temple for Ratha Saptami

SRIKAKULAM: Thousands of devotees gathered at Arasavilli to offer prayers and seek blessings from Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on the eve of Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanthi.

Devotees from across the State flocked to the temple starting in the evening to witness the much-awaited Nija Roopa Darshanam, which commenced at 11.59 pm. As the night progressed, the queue lines grew crowded, with people sitting patiently in both the free and `100 queue lines, waiting for their turn to experience the divine darshan.

With the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) in effect in view of MLC elections, officials from the Endowment Department will present the silk robes to the Sun God on behalf of the State government during the ceremony.