Thousands throng Arasavilli temple for Ratha Saptami

With the MCC in effect in view of MLC elections, officials from the Endowment Department will present the silk robes to the Sun God on behalf of the State government during the ceremony.
The temple of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavilli with illuminated colourful lighting.Photo | Express
SRIKAKULAM: Thousands of devotees gathered at Arasavilli to offer prayers and seek blessings from Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on the eve of Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanthi.

Devotees from across the State flocked to the temple starting in the evening to witness the much-awaited Nija Roopa Darshanam, which commenced at 11.59 pm. As the night progressed, the queue lines grew crowded, with people sitting patiently in both the free and `100 queue lines, waiting for their turn to experience the divine darshan.

