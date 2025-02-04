Unity is key to NDA victory in MLC polls: Gottipati

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urged party leaders and workers to unite and ensure the victory of NDA candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the upcoming MLC election for the combined Krishna and Guntur districts.

Speaking at a meeting in Narasaraopet on Monday, Ravi Kumar emphasised the importance of collaboration among all coalition members to secure the poll victory.

Ravi Kumar highlighted the welfare initiatives implemented by the coalition government in the past seven months, stating, “No other State has spent as much on pensions for backward and weaker sections as Andhra Pradesh under this government. We have invested hundreds of crores in road construction and repairs. Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government has redefined welfare with initiatives like Anna Canteens and free gas cylinder distribution.”