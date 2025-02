GUNTUR: In a record achievement, the Stamps and Registration Department of Andhra Pradesh recorded 68,000 property registrations and generated Rs 475.44 crore in revenue from January 27 to February 3.

The surge was driven by property buyers rushing to finalise transactions before the revised registration rates came into effect on February 1.

According to official data, the State logged an impressive 56,649 registrations, generating Rs 356.25 crore in revenue, from January 27 to 31. Even after the new land registration prices were implemented, 11,667 properties were registered on February 1 and 3, bringing in Rs 117.6 crore in revenue.

The State government had issued an order stating that land registration rates would be revised based on various factors, including location and developmental activities. As a result, land prices increased in 16,997 villages and 9,054 municipal and urban wards, while remaining unchanged in 68 villages.

However, 158 villages and 145 urban wards recorded a decline in land prices. Reports suggest that land registration values dropped in Guntur and Kakinada, while a 3% to 9% increase was recorded in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and Prakasam districts.