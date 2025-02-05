AP health minister Yadav highlights NDA’s cancer care initiatives; announces 200-day care centres

TIRUPATI: “In view of the increasing number of cancer cases in the country, the Government of India has come forward to establish special day care centres in various districts. For this purpose, sufficient funds have been allocated in the recent Union Budget for setting up 200 day care centres across the country, including Andhra Pradesh,” said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Satya Kumar, addressing the media in Tirupati, informed that Telugu film star and cancer survivor Gauthami has given her consent to participate in a cancer awareness campaign aimed at educating women.

He stated that 9.93% of cervical, breast, and oral cancer cases are increasing due to a lack of awareness. Further, he added that the State government has initiated a cancer screening project targeting four crore people, and so far, 70 lakh screenings have been completed. He emphasised that the Modi government is working tirelessly for the welfare of common people, which is clearly reflected in the recent budget.

He applauded the NDA government for providing exemption in income tax payment for income up to Rs 12 lakh.

“As part of PM Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, the NDA government has increased the funds allocation by 12% in the recent budget compared to previous budgets. This is a great boon for future medical research and innovations,” the Health Minister said.

He highlighted that to give a sigh of relief to cancer patients, the NDA government has reduced the prices of 36 types of cancer drugs by 59%.