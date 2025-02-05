AP Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy slams YSRCP for temple neglect; highlights TDP’s initiatives

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday slammed the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the ancient temples in the State.

Highlighting the initiatives of the TDP-led NDA government for the development of temples, he said Ratha Saptami is being celebrated in all temples across Andhra Pradesh as a State festival. The Special Secretary, Endowments, presented silk robes to the presiding deity at Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavilli of Srikakulam district on behalf the State government due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, he said.

The Endowments Minister participated in Ratha Saptami festivities at Sri Mulasthaneswara Swamy temple in Moolapet.

A sum of Rs 38 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of 18 ancient temples in Nellore district. Elaborate arrangements are being made at Shiva temples across the State for Maha Shivaratri.

The government has laid emphasis on development of pilgrim amenities at famous temples, besides ensuring the protection of rich cultural heritage, he added.