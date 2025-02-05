Guntur civic chief orders infrastructure upgrades; warns officials over sanitation lapses

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has directed officials to prioritise the development of basic infrastructure in the city outskirts, stressing that secretaries must responsibly address complaints and requests from residents.

On Tuesday, the commissioner visited several areas, including Srinivasa Colony in Nallapadu, following a request from residents for better infrastructure.

During the inspection, he instructed officials from the engineering, town planning, and public health departments to take appropriate action regarding poor state of sanitation.

At Srinivasa Colony, the civic chief met local residents who raised concerns about the lack of a proper drainage system, leading to sewage issues. He directed the Executive Engineer (EE) to create a detailed plan to resolve the problem. Additionally, the GMC chief instructed town planning officials to work with the R&B department to survey the main road in the colony, remove encroachments, and ensure a proper working drainage system.

Srinivasulu also emphasised that local ward secretaries must remain accessible to the public and cooperate to resolve issues in their respective areas. He further directed engineering officials to assess Nallapadu Lake and submit proposals for its development.

Regarding the Etukuru Road Compost Yard, the commissioner instructed officials to include daily trip details of garbage-carrying vehicles in their reports.

He also inspected the Brodipet Muster Point and warned secretaries that any negligence in maintaining sanitation would lead to strict action.