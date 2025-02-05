Nandigama municipal chairperson election sees high drama as TDP resolves power struggle

VIJAYAWADA: The election for the Nandigama Municipal Chairperson culminated in high drama as a power struggle between MLA Tangirala Sowmya and MP Kesineni Chinni over candidate selection caused political tensions within the TDP.

While MLA Sowmya backed 14th Ward Councillor Kamasani Satyavathi, the party leadership initially supported 8th Ward Councillor Sakhamuri Swarnalatha, endorsed by MP Kesineni Chinni. Ultimately, the TDP high command intervened, nominating 10th Ward Councillor Mandava Krishnakumari as a compromise candidate.

During the election held at Jagjivanram Bhavan, Mandava Krishnakumari received 15 votes, including MLA Sowmya’s, while YSRCP candidate Orsu Lakshmi managed only three. Special Election Officer RDO Balakrishna issued the victory certificate to Krishnakumari.

The political dynamics shifted significantly after the 2020 municipal elections, where YSRCP won 13 seats, TDP secured six, and Jana Sena claimed one.

Following defections, the YSRCP initially strengthened its position but later suffered a setback when seven of its members joined the TDP after the deaths of Chairperson Mandava Varalakshmi and Vice Chairperson Madugula Nagaratnam. This raised TDP’s tally to 13, with one additional vote from Jana Sena. YSRCP’s numbers dwindled to five, including the vote of MLC Arun Kumar.

The election, originally scheduled for Monday, was postponed due to an internal dispute between MLA Sowmya and MP Chinni. Initially, the party leadership issued the B-form to Sakhamuri Swarnalatha, supported by Chinni. However, MLA Sowmya strongly opposed this decision, criticising the lack of consultation. In a bid to delay proceedings and assert her influence, she reportedly confined her loyal councillors to her office, preventing a quorum and forcing the postponement.

As tensions escalated, the TDP high command stepped in, sending party coordinator Satyanarayana Raju from Vijayawada to mediate. Despite his efforts, the deadlock remained unresolved. TDP camped 13 of its councillors in a hotel on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, the leadership took firm control, sidelining both Soumya’s and Chinni’s preferred candidates. Instead, they nominated Mandava Krishnakumari, a family member of the late chairperson, as a consensus candidate. Though Sowmya was reportedly unhappy with the decision, she ultimately conceded. The reaction from MP Kesineni Chinni to this outcome remains uncertain.