PIL filed in AP High Court challenging Kurnool bench proposal

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, challenging the State government’s decision to establish a High Court Bench in Kurnool City.

Advocates Thandava Yogesh and Turaga Sai Surya filed the PIL, requesting the court to quash the government’s decision. The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Law), and the High Court Registrar were named as respondents in the case. The petitioners contended that the decision to set up a High Court Bench was based on emotions, sentiments, and political considerations, rather than necessity. Citing the use of e-filing and video conferencing during trials, they argued that there was no requirement for a separate High Court Bench.

Arguing that political parties should not be allowed to make such decisions, the petitioners stressed that the move contradicted a Supreme Court ruling. They also pointed out that the State government had made the decision without considering the 1985 Jaswant Singh Commission’s report. The petitioners claimed that the government had taken a unilateral decision to establish the High Court Bench in Kurnool.