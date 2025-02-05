Rising Vannamei shrimp seed prices threaten Nellore farmers' livelihoods

NELLORE; The steady rise in Vannamei shrimp seed prices has become a major concern for aqua farmers in the region. Until recently, shrimp seed was available at affordable rates, but increasing demand for high-quality seed and broodstock has driven up prices, making shrimp farming less viable for many farmers.
Previously, Vannamei shrimp seed was priced at 30 paise per seed in hatcheries across the erstwhile Nellore district. However, citing quality concerns, hatcheries have now increased the price to over 41 paise per seed. With prices rising almost daily, farmers are left uncertain about whether shrimp farming will remain profitable.
As per the prices 20 days ago, it costs around Rs 48,000 for 1,60,000 Vannamei shrimp seeds in an acre on average. With the surge in prices, it costs Rs 65,600 to cultivate the said variety. With indications of future price hikes, the regional aquaculturists are urging the State government to intervene and regulate the prices.
“The cost of seed is rising too fast. If this trend continues, small-scale farmers like us may struggle to continue shrimp farming,” said Ramesh Babu, an aqua farmer from Vakadu.
Last year, aqua farmers in coastal regions such as Kota, Vakadu, Chittamuru, and Chillakur declared a “crop holiday” for shrimp farming due to unfavourable weather conditions. Now, with temperatures improving and conditions becoming favourable for shrimp cultivation, farmers have started preparing their ponds again. However, hatchery owners have seized this opportunity to increase seed prices. The increasing shrimp seed prices and crop holiday last year have compounded their financial woes.
Broodstock (parent shrimp) for Vannamei shrimp is imported from the USA, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Japan to hatcheries in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, where shrimp seed is produced.
Hatchery owners claim that the increasing cost of importing high-quality, disease-free broodstock has contributed to the price hike.
Nellore district plays a crucial role in Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp exports. The State produces around 6.34 lakh metric tonnes of shrimp annually, with Litopenaeus Vannamei being the dominant variety.
Earlier, Tiger shrimp farming was highly profitable in the region, but the industry suffered major setbacks in 2000-2001 due to diseases like White Spot Syndrome. As a result, farmers switched to Vannamei shrimp from 2003 to 2016, which yielded high profits without major disease outbreaks.
However, in recent years, Vannamei shrimp farming has also faced challenges due to Vibrio infections and White Spot Disease, leading to reduced production.
Many believe that subsidies on broodstock imports or financial assistance for small-scale farmers could help stabilise the industry.
“If the State government does not intervene, shrimp farming may soon become unsustainable for many of us,” warned Subramanyam, a farmer from Chillakur.