Rising Vannamei shrimp seed prices threaten Nellore farmers' livelihoods

NELLORE; The steady rise in Vannamei shrimp seed prices has become a major concern for aqua farmers in the region. Until recently, shrimp seed was available at affordable rates, but increasing demand for high-quality seed and broodstock has driven up prices, making shrimp farming less viable for many farmers.

Previously, Vannamei shrimp seed was priced at 30 paise per seed in hatcheries across the erstwhile Nellore district. However, citing quality concerns, hatcheries have now increased the price to over 41 paise per seed. With prices rising almost daily, farmers are left uncertain about whether shrimp farming will remain profitable.

As per the prices 20 days ago, it costs around Rs 48,000 for 1,60,000 Vannamei shrimp seeds in an acre on average. With the surge in prices, it costs Rs 65,600 to cultivate the said variety. With indications of future price hikes, the regional aquaculturists are urging the State government to intervene and regulate the prices.

“The cost of seed is rising too fast. If this trend continues, small-scale farmers like us may struggle to continue shrimp farming,” said Ramesh Babu, an aqua farmer from Vakadu.

Last year, aqua farmers in coastal regions such as Kota, Vakadu, Chittamuru, and Chillakur declared a “crop holiday” for shrimp farming due to unfavourable weather conditions. Now, with temperatures improving and conditions becoming favourable for shrimp cultivation, farmers have started preparing their ponds again. However, hatchery owners have seized this opportunity to increase seed prices. The increasing shrimp seed prices and crop holiday last year have compounded their financial woes.