TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu urges expansion of crop insurance under PMFBY

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) floor leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand insurance coverage to more crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the TDP MP stressed the need for insurance to cover every acre and crop cultivated by farmers.

Devarayalu began his address by emphasising the importance of farmers and agriculture to the nation’s progress. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget, expressed the vision for India to become the world’s food granary,” he said.

He called on the government to not only expand the insurance coverage to include more crops but also to increase the number of insurance companies. “Just as the PMFBY has been extended from the block level to the village level, similar steps should be taken to ensure that insurance is available for every acre and crop cultivated by farmers,” he added.

In response, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured the House that the government was incorporating technology into the Fasal Bima Yojana, including the use of remote sensing data to assess crop loss, which has streamlined the claims process for insurance companies. He also noted that the number of insurance companies involved in the scheme had risen to 20 and would continue to increase. “The Union government is committed to improving the Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure better financial security for farmers,” he said.

The discussion highlighted the importance of comprehensive crop insurance and the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the scheme.