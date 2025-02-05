TDP wins Tirupati, Nandigama civic posts as byelections delayed

VIJAYAWADA: TDP continues to strengthen its hold in the State’s urban governance, securing key posts in multiple regions, while byelections were postponed due to lack of quorum in several civic bodies.

In a significant boost, TDP candidates won Tirupati Deputy Mayor and Nandigama Municipal Chairperson posts on Tuesday, while elections to Piduguralla, Tuni and Palakonda were cancelled due to lack of quorum.

However, political tensions and clashes accompanied the victories, highlighting the ongoing power struggle between the ruling NDA and the YSRCP. Elections to the vice-chairperson post of Piduguralla municipality in Palnadu district, vice-chairperson post of Tuni municipality in Kakinada, and chairperson post of Palakonda Nagar panchayat in Parvathipuram Manyam were cancelled due to lack of quorum.

TDP corporator RC Muni Krishna was elected as Tirupati Deputy Mayor with 26 votes, defeating YSRCP candidate Laddu Bhaskar, who secured 21.

The election, conducted by Tirupati District Joint Collector Shubam Bansal, saw participation from ex-officio members, including Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu, YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and MLC Sipai Subramaniyam.

However, post-election clashes erupted in Rayal Nagar, where NDA and YSRCP supporters confronted each other. Tirupati police intervened to disperse the crowd, and an FIR was registered under multiple sections following damage to a vehicle.

In another key victory, TDP’s Mandava Krishna Kumari was elected as Nandigama municipal chairperson in NTR district with 15 votes, including MLA Thangirala Soumya’s support, while YSRCP’s Orsu Lakshmi received only three votes.

Initially, the 2020 municipal election favoured the YSRCP, which won 13 seats, while TDP secured six and Jana Sena one. However, defections shifted the balance, with TDP gaining seven YSRCP councillors, raising its count to 13, plus one from Jana Sena, totalling 14. With MLA Soumya’s vote, TDP secured 15 votes, leaving YSRCP with just five, including MLC M Arun Kumar.