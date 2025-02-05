TDP wins Tirupati, Nandigama civic posts as byelections delayed

VIJAYAWADA: TDP continues to strengthen its hold in the State’s urban governance, securing key posts in multiple regions, while byelections were postponed due to lack of quorum in several civic bodies.
In a significant boost, TDP candidates won Tirupati Deputy Mayor and Nandigama Municipal Chairperson posts on Tuesday, while elections to Piduguralla, Tuni and Palakonda were cancelled due to lack of quorum.
However, political tensions and clashes accompanied the victories, highlighting the ongoing power struggle between the ruling NDA and the YSRCP. Elections to the vice-chairperson post of Piduguralla municipality in Palnadu district, vice-chairperson post of Tuni municipality in Kakinada, and chairperson post of Palakonda Nagar panchayat in Parvathipuram Manyam were cancelled due to lack of quorum.
TDP corporator RC Muni Krishna was elected as Tirupati Deputy Mayor with 26 votes, defeating YSRCP candidate Laddu Bhaskar, who secured 21.
The election, conducted by Tirupati District Joint Collector Shubam Bansal, saw participation from ex-officio members, including Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu, YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and MLC Sipai Subramaniyam.
However, post-election clashes erupted in Rayal Nagar, where NDA and YSRCP supporters confronted each other. Tirupati police intervened to disperse the crowd, and an FIR was registered under multiple sections following damage to a vehicle.
In another key victory, TDP’s Mandava Krishna Kumari was elected as Nandigama municipal chairperson in NTR district with 15 votes, including MLA Thangirala Soumya’s support, while YSRCP’s Orsu Lakshmi received only three votes.
Initially, the 2020 municipal election favoured the YSRCP, which won 13 seats, while TDP secured six and Jana Sena one. However, defections shifted the balance, with TDP gaining seven YSRCP councillors, raising its count to 13, plus one from Jana Sena, totalling 14. With MLA Soumya’s vote, TDP secured 15 votes, leaving YSRCP with just five, including MLC M Arun Kumar.
The election process of Nandigama municipal chairperson was delayed by a day due to a power struggle between TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Soumya over candidate selection.
After the TDP high command intervened, Krishna Kumari was chosen as a compromise candidate. Though Soumya was reportedly displeased, she had no choice but to accept the decision. Despite internal tensions, Soumya led the councillors to the election meeting, securing Krishna Kumari’s victory. However, the MP’s response remains uncertain.
Tension arose during the Tuni municipal council vice-chairman election. The meeting, led by municipal chairperson Yeluri Sudharani, continued for the second day with 25 of 28 members present. As per the agreement, the vice-chairman changes every 2.5 years, and Alladi Diwanam was set to be elected after Pamarti Mahesh’s term ended. However, TDP leaders’ objections led to the meeting’s postponement.
The vice-chairperson election of Piduguralla municipality in Palnadu district was cancelled on the second day due to lack of quorum.
Out of 33 YSRCP councillors, many of them had shifted loyalty to the TDP. Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy alleged that TDP leaders, with police support, kidnapped 15 YSRCP councillors.
The chairperson election of Palakonda Nagar Panchayat in Parvathipuram-Manyam district was also stalled due to lack of quorum.
After no consensus on Monday, the meeting was postponed to Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Sub-Collector and Commissioner Samanchi Sarveswara Rao, but no YSRCP members attended.
Only MLA Nimmaka Jayakrishna and a few councillors attended the meeting after 11:40 am. The Sub-Collector reported the lack of quorum to the Election Commission for further action.