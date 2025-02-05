Vijayawada Manipal Hospital hosts cancer awareness event on World Cancer Day

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada organised a cancer awareness event on the World Cancer Day, emphasising the importance of early detection and multidisciplinary care in the fight against disease.

The event, held under the theme “United by Unique”, brought together a distinguished panel of oncology experts, cancer survivors, and hospital staff, highlighting the collective effort required to combat the disease. Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu addressed the event, stating, “Cancer affects countless lives, but with proactive awareness and early detection, we can change the narrative.”

Additionally, a World Cancer Day awareness programme was organised at the New OPD Block of Vijayawada Railway Hospital. Prakasam District Medical and Health Department also organised a massive cancer awareness rally in Ongole on Tuesday.