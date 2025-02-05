Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Manipal Hospital hosts cancer awareness event on World Cancer Day

Additionally, a World Cancer Day awareness programme was organised at the New OPD Block of Vijayawada Railway Hospital.
SV Raja Sekhara Babu, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Manipal Hospital Vijayawada hosted an insightful Cancer Awareness Event, emphasizing the vital role of early detection and multidisciplinary care in the fight against cancer on World Cancer Day 2025.
SV Raja Sekhara Babu, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Manipal Hospital Vijayawada hosted an insightful Cancer Awareness Event, emphasizing the vital role of early detection and multidisciplinary care in the fight against cancer on World Cancer Day 2025. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada organised a cancer awareness event on the World Cancer Day, emphasising the importance of early detection and multidisciplinary care in the fight against disease.

The event, held under the theme “United by Unique”, brought together a distinguished panel of oncology experts, cancer survivors, and hospital staff, highlighting the collective effort required to combat the disease. Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu addressed the event, stating, “Cancer affects countless lives, but with proactive awareness and early detection, we can change the narrative.”

Additionally, a World Cancer Day awareness programme was organised at the New OPD Block of Vijayawada Railway Hospital. Prakasam District Medical and Health Department also organised a massive cancer awareness rally in Ongole on Tuesday.

World Cancer Day
Manipal Hospital

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com