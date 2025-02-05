YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy slams Centre over Polavaram capacity cut

VIJAYAWADA: In a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha, YSRCP MP P Midhun Reddy voiced strong opposition to the proposed reduction in the capacity of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, urging the government not to change its original design.

He emphasised that the project, initially designed to provide water to 7.5 lakh acres, besides meeting the drinking needs of people, was originally set to deliver 194 TMC. However, the Union Budget proposals suggest reducing the Polavaram capacity to 115 TMC, which would significantly limit its effectiveness, providing water to only 3.2 lakh acres.

Midhun described this capacity reduction as a grave injustice to farmers and the people of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that YSRCP and TDP MPs would unite to fight the capacity reduction. He stressed that the Polavaram project’s original capacity should be maintained as per the bifurcation agreement.

He further highlighted the lack of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, and the Centre’s failure to honour its bifurcation promises.

He also questioned how water would be supplied to regions like Banakacherla and Rayalaseema if the project capacity was reduced. On the issue of education, he raised concern over the gradual removal of English medium in government schools. Underlining proficiency in English for securing corporate jobs abroad, he advocated for the continued teaching of both English and Telugu in schools.

The YSRCP MP highlighted financial irregularities involving Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, charging it with a massive Rs 2,600 crore scam that violated RBI regulations. He compared this to the Sahara Saradha scam, suggesting that it was even larger. He demanded a full investigation, and urged the Prime Minister to intervene to ensure that depositors’ money is returned.