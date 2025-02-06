AIMSA-FMSW raises concerns over new format for compensation letters affecting FMGs' PR process

VIJAYAWADA: The All India Medical Students’ Association - Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW) Andhra Pradesh unit has raised concerns over the newly proposed format for compensation letters required for the issuance of Permanent Registrations (PRs) to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

On the CM’s directive, the association members met Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, and DME Dr DSVL Narsimham and discussed the issues adversely affecting FMGs on Wednesday.

While officials assured the delegation of expediting PRs, issuance of Temporary Registrations (TRs) and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and revising allotment orders for internship periods, the requirement of a compensation letter in the proposed format remained a major point of contention. The new format will be published within two days in the APMC website.

The association highlighted the complex process of issuing compensation letters by the foreign universities in the State government’s proposed format, saying that it imposes significant logistical challenges and could delay the PR process, affecting FMGs’ ability to pursue PG and medical practice.

In a release on Wednesday, AIMSA-FMSW informed the media that universities have already issued compensation letters, which have been accepted in other states for PR verification. They urged the officials to follow the same practice instead of introducing a new format which will only add additional hurdles that could take months to resolve.

Speaking to TNIE, association president Dr Rajesh Dalli thanked the State government officials for their engagement and urged them to ensure a smooth and efficient process for FMGs, allowing them to contribute to the State’s healthcare system without delays.