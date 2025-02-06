Andhra Pradesh forms SIT to investigate APSBCL corruption case from 2019-2024

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued an order, constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the case related to irregularities and corruption in the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) from October 2019 to March 2024.

In fact, a case was registered at the CID Police Station based on a complaint lodged by the Principal Secretary (Revenue, VIG IV) Dept) alleging irregularities and corruption in APSBCL from October 2019 to March 2024. Responding to the request of the Director General of Police to further investigate the case, the government set up SIT.

NTR Police Commissioner, Vijayawada, SV Rajasekhar Babu was appointed as the head of SIT. Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force SP L Subbarayudu, Additional SPs Kolli Srinivas and R Srihari Babu, DSP P Srinivas, Inspectors of Police K Sivaji and Ch Naga Srinivas were appointed as SIT members. The SIT should function under the control, supervision and directions of the DGP.

It may co-opt any officer from any Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of investigation, and the department should depute such officer to the SIT, for the time period as requested by it.

The SIT may call for relevant information and assistance from any government department in the course of investigation. All government departments should cooperate with the SIT in discharge of its duties, and duly submit any information or technical aid called for.

The SIT will be a Police Station with all the powers of investigation as provided under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, including search, seizure and examination of witnesses and documents, arrest and detention of accused persons, subject to applicable law.

The Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Government, Home Department, and all other Departments of Government should provide necessary assistance to the SIT for proper discharge of its functions. The SIT should submit a fortnightly report of the probe progress through the DGP.