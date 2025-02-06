Election Commission takes steps for smooth conduct of Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC election

GUNTUR: The Election Commission is taking necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC election and guidelines and deadlines have been issued for voter registration, polling, and campaigning to maintain law and order during the elections, said Guntur District Collector and Returning Officer S Nagalakshmi.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, the returning officer said the notification for the elections was issued on February 3 and polling will take place on February 27 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3, 2025.

There are 3,46,529 registered voters, of which 2,06,176 are male and 1,40,307 female voters, and 46 others. Voting will take place across 416 designated polling stations in the erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. To curb election-related malpractices, officials have warned political parties and candidates against engaging in unauthorised financial transactions, vote-buying, or undue influence on voters.

Security personnel will be deployed at all polling centres, with heightened security at sensitive locations. Officials will enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) strictly to prevent inducements such as cash distribution and voter bribery.

All polling stations will be equipped with essential facilities, including provisions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and lactating mothers. Training sessions for presiding officers, polling staff, and other officials will be conducted to ensure the proper use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Additionally, a dedicated grievance redressal system, including a helpline and an online portal, has been set up to address complaints and concerns from voters and candidates.

The CEO has urged eligible voters to actively participate in the elections and fulfil their democratic duty. Citizens have been encouraged to report any election-related violations, including attempts to manipulate or influence voting outcomes. District officials have been directed to ensure the timely distribution of election materials to polling stations, utilise surveillance technology for real-time monitoring of the voting process, and facilitate seamless coordination among government departments to manage logistics efficiently.

She also assured that all required action is being taken to conduct a transparent and impartial election. Any violations of election norms will be strictly dealt with to uphold the integrity of the democratic process. Political parties, candidates, and voters have been reminded of their responsibility to ensure a smooth and lawful election.