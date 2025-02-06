Jagananna 2.0 will be different, says former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that Jagananna 2.0 will function differently, focusing on protecting and supporting every party activist.

Jagan strongly criticised the harassment of YSRCP cadre under the TDP-led NDA government. He assured the cadre of his unwavering support as he is closely monitoring the hardships they are facing now.

Jagan held a meeting with YSRCP corporators of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and key party leaders at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

“When in opposition, challenges are inevitable. But we must remain steadfast in our values. Hardships don’t last forever. I faced unjust imprisonment for 16 months due to political conspiracies by Congress and TDP. Yet, I never took a step back. With the people’s trust, I became the Chief Minister. I assure you that our party will return to power, and rule the State for the next 30 years,” he asserted.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Jagan said, “Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we never made excuses. Despite financial constraints, we continued welfare schemes without any interruption. Ours is the only government in India that meticulously implemented 99% of the promises made in the party manifesto.”

Lashing out at the NDA government, he alleged that it destroyed key institutions in just nine months, and failed to implement its promised ‘Super Six’.

“Scams have become rampant with kickbacks from MLAs to the Chief Minister himself. People will soon hold them accountable, which is why they are resorting to undemocratic governance through the Red Book Constitution,” he charged.