Prioritise patient satisfaction at government hospitals: AP Health Minister Yadav to doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged doctors to prioritise patient satisfaction in government hospitals.

Holding a video conference with officials on Wednesday, he stressed the need for better coordination among superintendents, principals, and administrators of Government General Hospitals (GGHs) to provide quality medical services to people.

Mentioning issues such as doctor availability, cleanliness, supply of medicines and behaviour of staff, he directed the medical department to take appropriate action to improve services. While some progress has made under the 30-point action plan, there is a need for effective and stricter implementation of these measures, he observed.

He also highlighted the need to address minor issues such as the availability of stretchers and wheelchairs, especially for pregnant women and the elderly in the health facilities.

Satya Kumar insisted that the same doctor should attend to patients during the consultation and after the test results. He reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring government hospital services, and directed the officials to ensure that there is no scope for negligence in serving the needy.

Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu underlined the need for using IVRS feedback to enhance hospital services, holding superintendents accountable for it. He also highlighted the importance of the e-health project, ensuring that electronic health records (EHRs) improve patient care across hospitals.

Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham participated in the conference virtually.