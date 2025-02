VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant move, the Railway Board has issued an official order retaining the 132-year-old Waltair Railway Division in a truncated form, renaming it the Visakhapatnam Division.

The decision forms part of the restructuring of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, which will now consist of four divisions: Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal.

According to the official order, a portion of the existing Waltair Division, covering approximately 410 km, will be incorporated into the new Visakhapatnam Division under SCoR.

This section includes the railway lines between Palasa - Visakhapatnam - Duvvada, Kuneru - Vizianagaram, Naupada Junction - Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Junction - Salur, Simhachalam North - Duvvada bypass, Vadalapudi - Duvvada, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant - Jaggayapalem.

The remaining portion of the Waltair Division, covering about 680 km, including sections such as Kottavalasa - Bacheli/Kirandul, Kuneru - Theruvali Junction, and Paralakhemundi - Gunpur, will be reorganised into a new division headquartered in Rayagada under East Coast Railway.

Significant shift in railway setup for North Andhra

As part of this reorganisation, the Kottavalasa - Bacheli/Kirandul line, which includes the Araku Valley station — a key tourist destination in Andhra Pradesh — will now fall under the jurisdiction of Odisha’s Rayagada Division.

This change marks a significant shift in the railway setup for North Andhra. Araku, previously part of the Waltair Division, holds considerable importance for Andhra Pradesh, particularly in terms of tourism, attracting both domestic and international visitors. With this move, the Araku line will no longer fall under the newly formed South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.

It was further noted that the exact territorial jurisdictions will be decided once the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) is prepared, accounting for the changes made.

As part of the jurisdictional adjustments between the South Central Railway (SCR) and the proposed South Coast Railway (SCoR), several railway sections are being reassigned to improve operational efficiency and facilitate better coal transportation.