Retired government employee loses Rs 36 lakh in cyber scam in AP

ONGOLE: Cyber fraudsters are targeting retired government employees in the district. Recently, retired government teacher and MEO M Brahma Reddy became a victim when he was threatened and coerced into paying Rs 36 lakh through the online RTGS system. The victim’s son later identified the scam and complained to the Kanigiri police.

M Brahma Reddy, a resident of Kothapeta, received a call on January 16, 2025, from someone posing as a Telecom department employee. The caller claimed a criminal case was registered against Reddy in Ashok Nagar PS, Bengaluru.

The victim was instructed to contact SI Sivaprasad for more details. During a WhatsApp video call, a fraudster dressed as a police officer showed fake evidence, frightening Reddy into requesting the withdrawal of the case. The next day, another scammer posed as a CI and claimed three more cases were registered against Reddy in Mumbai.

The fraudster alleged that Rs 3 crore was deposited in Reddy’s account, linked to illegal activities. The victim was threatened with arrest unless he paid Rs 36 lakh. Fearful, Reddy transferred the amount.

After seeking Rs 5 lakh from his son, the son suspected fraud and contacted the unknown individuals. When confronted, they disconnected their phones, and the father-son duo realised the scam, subsequently lodging a police complaint.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar directed officers to expedite the investigation and recover the stolen money. He advised the public to be cautious of cyber fraudsters and to report any suspicious calls to their nearest police station or the cyber crime toll-free number.