Sickle cell patients in tribal parts of AP face blood transfusion crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia remain major health concerns in the State, particularly among tribal communities. While thalassemia is caused by a defect in the beta-globin gene, controlling the production of the beta-globin chains of haemoglobin, sickle cell disease is caused by a defect in haemoglobin itself with the presence of abnormal haemoglobin S. Both of them are genetic blood disorders inherited from parents, leads to severe anaemia, requiring regular blood transfusions every three to four weeks.

Thalassemia cases are higher among children than adults. Children suffering from thalassemia often face significant health challenges, needing continuous medical care, frequent blood transfusions, and proper nutrition.

Given the state of its prevalence, the State government has included thalassemia treatment under the NTR Vaidya Seva (Arogyasri), offering free medication, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month to affected patients.

However, despite such efforts, access to life-saving blood transfusions remains a pressing issue in remote tribal areas like Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts.

One of the biggest hurdles for tribal thalassemia patients or Sickle cell anaemia is the lack of accessible blood banks. Patients need the blood of their group for transfusions, but in remote areas, finding a matching blood or donor can be a major challenge. Many patients from the Manyam district are forced to travel over 100 km to Visakhapatnam or Kakinada for treatment. Even after reaching these cities, they must search for compatible blood, and in the case of rare blood groups, it can take days to find a donor.

Speaking to TNIE, Adivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP) State President Veba Yogi said that tribal thalassemia patients struggle to access blood transfusions and cannot travel long distances.

He urged the State government to provide blood transfusions at nearby CHCs (Community Healthcare Centres), as patient data is already available.