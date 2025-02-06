TTD takes disciplinary action against 18 employees for practising non-Hindu faiths

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken disciplinary action against 18 employees, who were allegedly practising non-Hindu faiths, on Wednesday. They have also been barred from attending all religious and spiritual events conducted by the temple body.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao issued a memo stating that 18 non-Hindu employees were participating in non-Hindu religious activities while also taking part in Hindu festivals and functions organised by the TTD, compromising the sanctity and sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees.

Despite disciplinary action, these employees continued to engage in non-Hindu religious practices, tarnishing the prestige of TTD, the statement read.

The 18 ‘non-Hindu’ staff members include two principals, a professor, lecturers, nurses, and other staff working in the colleges, hospitals, and hostels run by the TTD. G Aseervadam is one of the 18 employees on the list. It’s worth mentioning that Aseervadam is a common Christian name in Telugu-speaking communities.

As per TTD officials, these employees had sworn an oath to follow Hindu religious practices. However, it has come to light that they have been actively engaging in non-Hindu rituals, which has raised concerns about the impact on the sanctity of the temple and the sentiments of devotees.