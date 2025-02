VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing the performance of his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu noted that while he had given them six months to prove their effectiveness, underperformers will no longer be tolerated, as their performance will now be continuously monitored.

During a Cabinet meeting he chaired on Thursday, Naidu revealed the performance of Ministers regarding the clearance of files up until December 2024. Sources indicated that Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq topped the list for clearing files, while Labour and Factories Minister Vasamsetti Subhash ranked last.

The Chief Minister himself ranked sixth in file clearance, while Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas were reportedly in second and third places, respectively. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh ranked eighth, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stood tenth.

Ministers holding key portfolios not on top

Reports show that three Ministers from the JSP and the sole BJP Minister were among the top 10 performers. Interestingly, Ministers responsible for key departments such as Finance, Water Resources, Revenue, and Home were ranked lower.

It was also learned that the Cabinet discussed the effective implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. Lokesh explained the changes made to the menu based on students’ preferences in various regions of the State. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar reportedly informed the Cabinet about the availability of a premium variety of rice for mid-day meal.