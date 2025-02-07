AP tourism minister Durgesh pushes for accelerated tourism growth; plans investor summits

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh instructed officials to accelerate tourism development in Andhra Pradesh in the next five years. In a review meeting held at the APIIC Building on Thursday, he underlined the need for a strong tourism tagline, and extensive publicity with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s approval.

He reviewed the ongoing projects, including Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota, and directed the officials to develop district-wise tourism plans. He promised prompt resolution of permission-related issues by coordinating with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy. Durgesh encouraged officials to explore the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and generate CSR funds for tourism development.

He stressed the importance of an annual tourism and culture event calendar at the State, district and constituency levels. Plans to develop Srisailam on the lines of Tirupati were discussed, alongside enhancements to Suryalanka and Mypadu beaches. The officials proposed setting up homestays at spiritual destinations like Tirupati.

Tourism Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and MD Amrapali Kata outlined plans for diverse tourism experiences, including free wedding shoots, adventure sports, children’s activities, and fishing with local fishermen.

Durgesh urged the officials to think creatively, and increase promotional activities to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential, comparing its natural beauty to states like Kerala and Rajasthan.

To attract investments, he stressed the need to promote the State’s tourism industry status and host investor summits in Tirupati, other States and abroad. The meeting saw participation of senior tourism officials, regional directors, and district tourism coordinators.