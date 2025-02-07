Chief Secretary reviews P4 action plans; Chandrababu Naidu to launch initiative on Ugadi

ONGOLE: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand held a video conference with Collectors on Thursday to review the preparation of P4 (People-Public-Private Partnership) action plans for district development.

The P4 model is part of the “Swarnandhra@2047” initiative led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The State government has directed Collectors to draft action plans incorporating local resources, strengths, and the 10 guiding principles of the vision document.

Vijayanand instructed Collectors to submit their district’s P4 action plans within the stipulated timeframe.

“The Chief Minister introduced the P4 initiative to eliminate poverty. Each district must appoint a Nodal Officer for every Assembly segment and form a six-member team to gather public feedback. Additionally, the MSME survey must be completed at the earliest,” he directed.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand also informed officials that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would launch the P4 programme on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, and urged districts to submit action plans before the festival.

Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya assured that the district’s P4 action plan aligns with government directives to achieve social and economic progress.

In a separate meeting, Ansariya reviewed school renovation projects with Mandal Education Officers (MEOs). She assessed 38 mandal-wise reconstruction proposals, approved them with modifications, and instructed Mandal Education Officers to incorporate changes.

Prakasam District Education Officer A Kiran Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.