Oberoi Group's five-star resort in Tirupati gets clearance after three-year delay

TIRUPATI: After a delay of over three years, all hurdles have now been cleared for the construction of a five-star luxury resort by the Oberoi Group near the SV Zoo Park in Tirupati.
The project was initially announced by the previous YSRCP government as part of a tourism policy in 2021. The aim was to enhance tourism and create local employment in Tirupati.
According to a government order (GO), Mumtaz Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, was set to receive subsidies and tax benefits, with the government facilitating the necessary permissions to make the project more feasible.
Soon after the announcement, several Hindu organisations raised objections to the name ‘Mumtaz’. They also voiced concerns about the resort’s location at the foothills of Tirumala, arguing that it could hurt the sentiments of devotees and compromise the sanctity of the temple town.
During a meeting of the TTD Board, Chairman BR Naidu also expressed reservations about the project.
However, the TDP-led NDA government intervened to address these issues. As a result, the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) issued the necessary approvals.
All approvals given to 5 star resort project: TUDA
In response to the concerns, the Oberoi Group decided to launch the project under the brand name ‘Trident’ rather than ‘Mumtaz’.
While the project is expected to be completed within a year and a half, the Oberoi Group has reportedly scaled down the budget to Rs 100 crore, down from Rs 300 crore. The building plan, approved for ‘recreation’, will now include eight blocks with 32 villas, each in a built up area of 32 sq.metres.
According to sources, the company might decide to expand the project in the next phase.
The commencement of the project is expected to provide a significant boost to the Rayalaseema region, enhancing its tourism potential and creating employment opportunities.
Speaking to TNIE, TUDA Vice-Chairman N Mourya confirmed that, after carefully considering the pending issues related to the five-star hotel project, all construction permissions were granted under the directions of the State government.