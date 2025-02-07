Oberoi Group's five-star resort in Tirupati gets clearance after three-year delay

TIRUPATI: After a delay of over three years, all hurdles have now been cleared for the construction of a five-star luxury resort by the Oberoi Group near the SV Zoo Park in Tirupati.

The project was initially announced by the previous YSRCP government as part of a tourism policy in 2021. The aim was to enhance tourism and create local employment in Tirupati.

According to a government order (GO), Mumtaz Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, was set to receive subsidies and tax benefits, with the government facilitating the necessary permissions to make the project more feasible.

Soon after the announcement, several Hindu organisations raised objections to the name ‘Mumtaz’. They also voiced concerns about the resort’s location at the foothills of Tirumala, arguing that it could hurt the sentiments of devotees and compromise the sanctity of the temple town.

During a meeting of the TTD Board, Chairman BR Naidu also expressed reservations about the project.

However, the TDP-led NDA government intervened to address these issues. As a result, the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) issued the necessary approvals.