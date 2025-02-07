Palnadu to conduct intermediate exams from March 1; BIE releases hall tickets for practicals

GUNTUR: Palnadu Collector P Arun Babu has announced that the intermediate public examinations will be conducted in 48 centres across the district from March 1 to March 20.

A total of 32,434 students, including 17,905 first-year and 14,529 second-year students, are set to appear for the exams. Additionally, 2,117 students will take the open school intermediate exams from March 3 to March 15 at nine designated centres.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, the Prakasam District Collector held a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday.

He directed the district medical and health officer (DMHO) to deploy health assistants at all exam centres and station medical vans at key locations for emergencies. Furthermore, the APSRTC authorities were instructed to arrange bus services to help students reach their exam centres on time.

DRO Murali, district intermediate education officer Neelavathi Devi, DEO Chandrakala, DMHO Ravi, and Narasaraopet Municipal Commissioner Jaswanth Rao, among other officials, were present at the review meeting.

BIE releases hall tickets for practical exams

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has informed the principals of junior colleges across all managements that the time-table, batch details, and hall tickets for practical examinations are available on the BIE portal under the “Nominal Rolls” tile in the “Services” section.

Principals were asked to download the details and notify students well in advance to help them prepare for the exams.