People’s resentment ringing danger bells to TDP-led coalition government: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the resentment among people and voices of questioning are growing, ringing danger bells to the TDP-led coalition government.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP Central Office on Thursday, Jagan came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda on the State finances, implementation of welfare schemes, governance, growth rate and social welfare during the past nine months of the NDA government. He shared the various reports of Central agencies ripping open the lies being propagated by TDP leaders to cheat the people.

“This was foretold by me during electioneering that Naidu has been giving false and impracticable promises, and will repeat the history as he used to ignore when it comes to fulfilling the poll promises,” Jagan said.

Taking a strong exception to the claims of TDP that the YSRCP regime was full of corruption and debts, Jagan said the NDA government had so far borrowed or applied for loans to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. “This is a record. He, Naidu, neither implemented his Super Six, nor continued welfare schemes implemented in the YSRCP regime. Where did the borrowed loan amount land,” he sought to know.

Asked whether he would attend the Assembly, Jagan said, the Speaker has to reply to the court. “The YSRC, being the voice of the opposition, is not given due time to speak. The process of democracy is under threat,” Jagan observed.