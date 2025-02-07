TDP slams Jagan’s ‘Jagananna 2.0’ claim; mocks his 30-year CM ambition

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders launched a broadside against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his assertion that Jagananna 2.0 would be different.

Ridiculing the claim of Jagan that he would remain the Chief Minister of the State for 30 years, the TDP leaders said the former still has not come to understand the reality even seven months after the debacle of his party, and continuing in his imaginary world.

The TDP leaders also faulted Jagan’s decision to abstain from the AP Legislative Assembly Session until his recognition as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anagani Satya Prasad and Kolusu Parthasarthy, TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnu and others alleged that Jagan took the State back for 30 years after ruling it for five years. Thus the people have not forgotten the atrocities and sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime, and denied even the Opposition status to that party, the TDP Ministers said.