12 lakh chicken deaths in Godavari districts; Ranikhet disease suspected

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Poultry farmers in the Godavari districts are on edge after the mysterious death of over 12 lakh chickens in recent days. It is suspected that the cause could be Ranikhet disease (Newcastle disease) or Avian Influenza (Bird Flu). Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department have sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to confirm the cause of the sudden and high volume of deaths.

With more than two crore poultry birds in East Godavari district, the most affected areas are Undrajavaram and Peravali mandals, resulting in severe financial losses for farmers.

To monitor the situation, the Animal Husbandry Department has formed expert panels, with two teams assigned to each mandal to inspect poultry farms.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivasa Rao, a senior officer from the Animal Husbandry Department in Rajamahendravaram, stated that samples from the deceased chickens were sent to NIHSAD three days ago.

AP Poultry Fed initiates steps to overcome crisis

The results are expected within three days. He noted that the mortality rate is higher in West Godavari and other regions and expressed concern that Ranikhet disease could be the cause, as it is more common during the winter season.

Suspecting Ranikhet disease as the likely cause, AP Poultry Federation President KV Subba Rao told TNIE that poor sanitation in poultry farms and inadequate vaccination could have contributed to the spread of the disease. He added that meetings have been organised with poultry owners in Tanuku, Vijayawada, and other areas to raise awareness about disease prevention.

The expert also highlighted that the Godavari belt, with 2.5 crore birds and 500 poultry owners, supports the livelihoods of approximately five lakh people. Subba Rao also pointed to farmers’ negligence in disposing of the dead chickens. Some have been found dumping the carcasses in canals or on streets, which may have contributed to the spread of the infection.

To address this, the Federation is holding meetings to educate poultry farmers about biosecurity measures. Veterinary doctors have also been visiting farms to advise farmers on maintaining the health and hygiene of their chickens.

Rao emphasised that there is no need to panic, as the AP Poultry Federation is working closely with veterinary professionals to manage the crisis.