195 red logs worth Rs 4.2 crore seized, eight arrested in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) arrested eight inter-state red sanders smugglers and seized 195 logs weighing approximately six tonnes and valued at Rs 4.20 crore.

On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the Tirupati Task Force, led by SP P Srinivas, conducted a raid near Komitoni Cheruvu in Veeraballi mandal, Annamayya district. Task Force personnel, along with forest officials, observed a group of smugglers loading red sanders logs into a car and a motorcycle. The smugglers attempted to flee upon spotting the police but were apprehended by the Task Force, who seized a car, a motorcycle, and 10 red logs.

During interrogation, the arrested smugglers, identified as residents of Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu, provided crucial information that led to a follow-up operation in Karnataka. A police team discovered 185 hidden red sanders logs at Neelagiri plantation near Katikanahalli village and transported them to the Tirupati Task Force headquarters.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the kingpins in the operation.

Deputy CM lauds forest officials and RSASTF

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolios of Forest and Environment, commended the RSASTF for their successful operation against red sanders smugglers. Taking to ‘X’ on Friday, Pawan Kalyan highlighted the importance of red sanders conservation, calling it a rare and invaluable resource. He praised the officers’ unwavering commitment to protecting the State’s natural resources and described the operation as a testament to their dedication, vigilance, and swift action in curbing forest crimes.