Citizens don’t need to carry physical documents: Bhaskar Katamneni

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, citizens will no longer need to physically carry any of their documents. Instead, all their documents will be digitally available on their mobile phones, said Bhaskar Katamneni, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department (ITE&C) and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Secretary.

A review meeting was held on Friday at the Secretariat regarding the data integration process across various government departments. During the meeting, the RTGS secretary stated that, at present, there is no centralised data system within the government. Although there is data with respective departments, it is yet to be integrated. This technical barrier is hampering the efficient delivery of government services to citizens, he observed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, envisions that citizens should no longer need to visit government offices, instead, they should be able to access all the services they need via their mobile phones. In alignment with this vision, the RTGS is establishing a large data lake to integrate data from all departments of the State government. This initiative will help provide more efficient digital services to citizens.