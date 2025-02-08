Former APCC president Sailajanath joins YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: Former APCC president Sake Sailajanath joined the YSRCP in the presence of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRCP central office on Friday. Along with him, former Anantapur DCC president Pratap Reddy also joined the YSRCP.

Speaking on the occasion, Sailajanath said he joined the YSRCP because he resonated with Jagan’s political vision and policies. He criticised the TDP-led NDA government for adopting anti-people policies, and failing to fulfil even a single election promise. “The ruling coalition has neglected public welfare,” he alleged.

Reiterating his commitment to the cause of people of Rayalaseema, Sake said, “Politics should always be for the benefit of people, not for financial gains.”

He further hinted at the possibility of more Congress leaders joining the YSRCP in the coming days, but refrained from revealing any names.

Sake said he was forced to quit the Congress as the party high command failed to respond to the issues raised by him pertaining to strengthening the APCC.

He affirmed his commitment to serving the YSRCP diligently, and fulfilling any responsibility entrusted to him by Jagan.

Sources said Sake had maintained distance from the Congress for quite sometime due to differences with APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy. Vexed with her attitude and unilateral approach, Sake even complained to the Congress high command against Sharmila. However, there was no response from the Congress high command, sources added.

Several senior YSRCP leaders, including MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Vempalli Satish Reddy, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, Y Vishweshwar Reddy, Talari Rangaiah and Merugu Nagarjuna, were present.