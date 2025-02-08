I did not yield to any allurement: Vijayasai

VIJAYAWADA: A day after YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s observation that several MPs, including V Vijayasai Reddy, left the party due to lack values and character, besides succumbing to pressure, the former MP said he did not yield to any allurement because of having values, credibility and character. “As I have no fear, I left the Rajya Sabha seat, party positions and politics,” Vijayasai posted on ‘X’.

At a press conference on Thursday, Jagan when asked about the Rajya Sabha MPs, particularly Vijayasai, quitting the YSRCP, said politicians should have character, and such kind of leaders leaving the YSRCP would not cause any loss to the party as it was not a party depending on leaders, but on the blessings of the almighty and the people.

Another former Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, who also quit his post and the YSRCP, said the inner soul of Jagan was well aware whether he succumbed to inducements or not. “I would not have been implicated in the disproportionate assets case of Jagan, if I had succumbed to pressure and allurement,” he said.