Intimidation in remand: Dastagiri appears for quizzing in Kadapa jail

KADAPA: Shaik Dastagiri, an approver in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, appeared for an inquiry in Kadapa Central Jail on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the proceedings, he claimed that the NDA government had taken interest in the case, and assured that the investigation would soon be completed.

Dastagiri had earlier filed a complaint alleging that he was coerced and threatened by officials and political figures during his remand in Kadapa Central Jail between October 2023 and February 2024. He named Devireddy Chaitanya Reddy (A1), former jail superintendent Prakash (A2), DSP Nagaraju (A3), and CI Eswaraiah (A4) as those who intimidated him. His complaint, which was ignored under the previous YSRCP government, led to a case being registered in Pulivendula police station on February 3, 2025, following the change in dispensation. Dastagiri alleged that on November 28, 2023, while he was held in SSR Barrack, Chaitanya Reddy visited the jail, and pressured him to change his statement in the Viveka murder case in favour of MP YS Avinash Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy, and Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy. He further claimed that he was offered `20 crore to testify against CBI officer Ram Singh, and was threatened with death if he refused. Additionally, he accused Prakash of turning a blind eye to these incidents, and even locking him in a dark room for a week as a form of intimidation. In response, the government appointed Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent Rahul Sriram as the investigation officer.

On Thursday evening, Rahul Sriram arrived in Kadapa, and conducted a 3-hour inquiry on Friday morning. He recorded Dastagiri’s testimony, questioning him about the individuals involved, the nature of threats, and the role of officials.

Dastagiri said he had provided details about the officials, who harassed and falsely implicated him. He emphasised that several officials under the previous YSRCP regime had targeted him, and expressed confidence that justice would be ensured under the current government.

However, when asked for specifics about the inquiry, Dastagiri remained tight-lipped, stating that details must remain confidential for now and that the truth would come out soon. The probe is set to continue with Prakash scheduled for questioning on Saturday. Additionally, Nagaraju and Eswaraiah will also to be interrogated.