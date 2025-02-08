Jagan’s credibility is zero: YS Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy asked him to introspect himself before delivering lengthy dialogues on character.

Disclosing the details of the recent meeting between her and former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Sharmila said it was Jagan, who narrated the script to him to counter her claim that the desire of their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was to divide the family assets equally between his two children.

“Jagan pressurised Vijayasai to tell lies against the desire of YSR. Though Vijayasai informed that Vijayamma is well aware of all the facts, and he could not tell lies on the issue, Jagan gave dictation to Vijayasai for 40 minutes on how to tell lies. This is the greatest character of Jagan, and his credibility is zero,” Sharmila observed.

“As Jagan is a person, who conspired to own the assets of his niece and nephew, I can understand his attitude completely, and I was not surprised when Vijayasai told about Jagan. But I wondered whether it was required for the son of YSR to degrade his character to such a low level,” Sharmila asked.

“Though both Jagan and Bharathi are aware that the wish of YSR was that both of his children should get equal share in property, they filed legal cases against our own mother Vijayamma,” she said, and asked Jagan and his wife to introspect their character.

Sharmila said Vijayasai explained to her the hardships he faced because of Jagan.